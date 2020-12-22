Letter: Maskless make it unhealthy for the rest of us

Those in attendance may well end up with death rather than liberty if they refuse to wear a mask. Were any of the protestors asked the following question: when driving to this protest did you wear a seat belt, did you drive on the correct side of the road, did you stop at a traffic light or stop sign? Were not these laws put into effect to protect one’s self and others? If so, what is the reason that wearing a mask infringes upon one’s rights?

If people believe they have the right to not wear a mask, do they also believe that a retail employer/employee has the right to refuse service? If one cannot wear a mask in an enclosed area for whatever reason (some valid, some not), wouldn’t it be safer to stay at home? One man told me that his doctor instructed him not to wear a mask. If that is really true, then one might think the doctor would tell the patient to stay home for safety. I am encouraged to see more people wearing masks, but it is those few who refuse that make it unhealthy for the rest of us.