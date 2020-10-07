 Skip to main content
Letter: Masks
Letter: Masks

Masks (a Reverse Poem) by Sarah Munoz

It’s pointless to wear a mask!

Don’t try to convince me that

Covid-19 is a massive world-wide pandemic—

Because when you get down to it,

It mainly affects the elderly and those At Risk.

Even if

Some “Healthy” people die from the virus

The news is just trying to frighten us.

And it’s not true that

We should wear masks!

(Now Read From Bottom to Top)

SARAH MUNOZ

ROANOKE

