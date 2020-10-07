Letter: Masks

Masks (a Reverse Poem) by Sarah Munoz
It’s pointless to wear a mask!
Don’t try to convince me that
Covid-19 is a massive world-wide pandemic—
Because when you get down to it,
It mainly affects the elderly and those At Risk.
Even if
Some “Healthy” people die from the virus
The news is just trying to frighten us.
And it’s not true that
We should wear masks!
(Now Read From Bottom to Top)
SARAH MUNOZ
ROANOKE
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!