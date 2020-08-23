Letter: Masks

Two recent letters to the editor from Jody Frank ("Inoculate against ignorance," July 30) and J.C. Hassall ("Why won't people wear masks?," August 1) regarding the wearing of masks expressed my sentiments exactly. After speaking with managers in grocery stores and other places of business, there are definite differences in the way this issue is being handled. I wear my mask and expect others to, as well. To those who refuse, you are compromising MY health. There are other options such as staying home and having a friend or family member get what you need or using the Click-List which has been beneficial to many. I suspect that those arguing about their rights are the same as those who insist that their cute doggy in a baby carriage without certifiable papers is an emotional support dog. Maybe so, but for the time being, we all need to be on the same page for this thing to work. I have not seen any manager or clerk in any store walk up to an offender and tell the person he must leave because it is required for them to wear a mask. Obviously, requirement does not mean enforcement.
I would not want my own teenager yelled at or anyone else for that matter. Some of these grocery stores have long-time employees as well as younger people who do not deserve the language and anger from these people who simply do not care or take this pandemic seriously. We have become afraid to speak up to violent people and the only solution I see is to post a policeman at every door to every business and begin writing citations. I know this is an added expense but I don’t have any other ideas. My husband and I are seniors with grandchildren and shouldn’t we have rights also that include obeying the rules and following protocol that protects our health?
I’d rather not get started on all the protesters in massive groups without masks….
LYNN MEADOR
ROANOKE
