Letter: Math SOLs set the bar too low

On March 22, there was a chart in the paper provided by Matt Hurt about the percentages needed to be considered passing Math SOLs. I was horrified that the proficiency had been lowered in every category.

I am a previously certified (both in Florida and Virginia) math teacher, and I can tell you that 44.44% is not a passing score in math, nor in anything else (except hitting in baseball). Even the highest of the laughable passing scores was only 53.33% and that was in Algebra II.

Believe me, those children are not going to pass anything in life with those scores. Raise the passing rate and perhaps the children will have a chance in life!

June Tegenkamp, Roanoke