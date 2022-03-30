 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Math SOLs set the bar too low

On March 22, there was a chart in the paper provided by Matt Hurt about the percentages needed to be considered passing Math SOLs. I was horrified that the proficiency had been lowered in every category.

I am a previously certified (both in Florida and Virginia) math teacher, and I can tell you that 44.44% is not a passing score in math, nor in anything else (except hitting in baseball). Even the highest of the laughable passing scores was only 53.33% and that was in Algebra II.

Believe me, those children are not going to pass anything in life with those scores. Raise the passing rate and perhaps the children will have a chance in life!

June Tegenkamp, Roanoke

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert