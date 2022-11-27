Letter: Maybe money for New College could have been better spent

Wow — $17 million for a new, empty college/vocational training center for Martinsville and Henry County. From the Martinsville Bulletin article ("Taxpayer Money Pit," Nov. 13), New College Institute is also well-appointed decorating-wise. A little Google checking and one finds that it also employs some well-paid leaders and support staff.

Why is it empty? Or better, couldn’t the millions spent to graduate only 14 recent students (although that wasn’t exactly clear in the article) have been divvied up to send the high school graduates from the city and county (it seems there is an 80%-plus graduation rate and this writer is unsure if that includes private school graduation) off to a free four-year ride at the colleges of their choice? Or to support those seeking trades training with room and board while becoming proficient in their chosen occupation?

What are summers like for public school kids? Is there something to do? Are there programs to keep them up to date with their learning skills? Do they get anything to eat if they are missing their school breakfast and lunch?

The closest thing I could find for an NCI mission statement was from their website which said, “New College Institute (NCI) is a premier center of learning that provides access to academic degrees, credentials and professional learning experiences in high quality learning environments to prepare students for regional and statewide career opportunities and participation in collaborative, positive community change, promoting regional economic prosperity and community transformation.”

How does each board member or staffer explain how they are fulfilling that mission?

I hope the reporters from the Martinsville Bulletin follow up on this apparent boondoggle. One would think this might receive attention from outside Southwest Virginia — maybe Richmond. That is where one would assume someone approved spending the taxpayers' money.

Amy Peck, Roanoke