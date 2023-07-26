Pastor McCracken, I, too, have answered Christ's call to serve as a Christian pastor, but I do not feel persecuted. Jesus said to his disciples, "If any want to become my followers, let them deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me. For those who want to save their life will lose it, and those who lose their life for my sake, and for the sake of the gospel, will save it" (Mark 8:34-35, NRSV).