I read with great interest the article The Roanoke Times chose to put on the front page on July 10: "McCracken: Christians in US are being 'persecuted.'"
Pastor McCracken, I, too, have answered Christ's call to serve as a Christian pastor, but I do not feel persecuted. Jesus said to his disciples, "If any want to become my followers, let them deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me. For those who want to save their life will lose it, and those who lose their life for my sake, and for the sake of the gospel, will save it" (Mark 8:34-35, NRSV).
I believe Christ invites us to serve and love all our neighbors, without regard for personal cost. I wish we Christians did not complain so much about our being "persecuted" but rather spent our energies in service and loving deeds.
Rev. Dusty Kenyon Fiedler, Roanoke