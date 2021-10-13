Letter: Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith has heart for public service

It has been a great privilege of mine to come to know Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith so well over the past year. Like most of us here in Blacksburg, I’ve long felt the effects of her work in our hometown, but having the chance to spend so much time together has afforded us the opportunity to deepen our friendship.

For as long as I can remember, Mayor Hager-Smith has been a staple of our small-town community. First as a councilwoman, then as vice mayor, and now as mayor, Leslie has been working endlessly to care for her neighbors and for all of us here in Blacksburg. With more than a decade on the town council, Mayor Hager-Smith is seasoned, but continues to introduce new ideas and new solutions to our town’s challenges. To Leslie, innovation is as natural as time-tested wisdom, and novelty-in-method is as natural as the practical and familiar.

Mayor Hager-Smith’s inimitable heart for public service is one that lives free from the maneuvering of political machinations. Her spirit eschews ego and avoids self-promotion at all cost. She reliably puts others first, placing the spotlight of success on those around her, and is the very model of a humble and dedicated public servant.