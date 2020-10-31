Letter: Mayor Sherman Lea is Two-Way-Voice in Roanoke

I am not affiliated with any political party, a consequence of my character and my role as a political analyst. My linkage standpoint holds true, as well, for any other group — e.g., religious, social, ethnic — that seeks to influence my independent thinking and acting.
Although I have advised political candidates, I have never endorsed one. The unprecedented era in which we find ourselves, however, compels me to rethink my neutrality beyond voting. This epoch tests people’s humanity and moral patriotism. In this crisis, lack of direct participation in governance is as detrimental to America as are evil acts. Today, noninvolvement is not only sinful, as described in the Scriptures, but also it is treacherous for it gives more power, aid and comfort to evildoers, making the apathetic worse than the self-serving, corrupt autocrats themselves, because the former, the uninvolved, are much more numerous.
I asked myself what America needs at the most basic, local levels, where people actually live, the only places where the country can be saved, no matter what happens in the 2020 state and national elections. The political parties will continue to fight one another in a dog-eat-dog fashion, fostering deeper, more warlike divisions among the various subpopulation groupings. Local people need transformative public servants, not politicians as described historically, whose first and second priorities are getting elected and getting reelected.
A transformative public servant is a two-way voice that speaks to lawmakers on behalf of the people and speaks to the people about decision-makers’ actions. They focus on what is required to improve their communities; and understand that moral leadership is not about privilege, money or popularity, but about results for ALL the people, the inviolate core of democracy.
Mayor Sherman Lea represents the ideal individual to be our two-way voice in Roanoke, especially for those who have been victimized by the political system. Because of his background and experiences, he represents our best hope for transforming current conditions, but only if "we, the people" want to move forward, if we vote, and if we remain involved after the election.
Lloyd V. Hackley, Boones Mill
