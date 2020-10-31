Letter: Mayor Sherman Lea is Two-Way-Voice in Roanoke

I am not affiliated with any political party, a consequence of my character and my role as a political analyst. My linkage standpoint holds true, as well, for any other group — e.g., religious, social, ethnic — that seeks to influence my independent thinking and acting.

Although I have advised political candidates, I have never endorsed one. The unprecedented era in which we find ourselves, however, compels me to rethink my neutrality beyond voting. This epoch tests people’s humanity and moral patriotism. In this crisis, lack of direct participation in governance is as detrimental to America as are evil acts. Today, noninvolvement is not only sinful, as described in the Scriptures, but also it is treacherous for it gives more power, aid and comfort to evildoers, making the apathetic worse than the self-serving, corrupt autocrats themselves, because the former, the uninvolved, are much more numerous.