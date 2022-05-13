Letter: Mayor's behavior not worthy of our city

After watching the disrespectful and personal attack during the May 9 public budget meeting by the mayor on one of his fellow council members, [“After disputes, Roanoke budget passes,” news article, May 10] I am truly embarrassed for our city.

The attack was for not agreeing with him or his puppet council on an item that clearly benefits him if passed. I am appalled that no one on council has the backbone to stand up to this belligerent bully and call him out for his actions.

I have seen this before, including how he recently treated citizens and taxpayers during the meeting for comments on the council appointment of a replacement for Councilman Robert Jeffrey.

No one, citizen or council member, should have to endure this type of attack. I cannot imagine past mayors — including Noel Taylor, David Bowers, Nelson Harris or Ralph Smith — acting in that manner.

The city has so many problems today that it does not need to have this type of thing, public or private, by its leaders. Is this what we want the face of our city to be? I would like to call for his resignation from office for the good of our beloved city.

Stuart Boblett, Roanoke