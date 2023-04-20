Over the years my wife Carolyn and I were pleased to be teachers in the Roanoke County School System, most of which were in the Glenvar District. I also worked in many political campaigns, local state and national.

Two things I brought out of this were the importance of having top schools and the importance of supporting candidates with leadership ability as well as high moral character.

I was excited to know that a man with the highest of qualifications, Thomas William McCracken, was willing to be of public service by running for the Glenvar seat on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. Knowing his outstanding record as a community leader and former member of the armed services, I felt it my responsibility to be a volunteer working for his election.

I consider a major issue to be education and the role parents are entitled to have in having a voice in the running of their schools. Thomas knows schools, once served on the school board, and has the vision of what our future in education should be. I urge his election in both the coming Republican primary and the general election. His success will be a success for all the residents of the Roanoke Valley.

Fred R. Eichelman, Ed.D., Salem