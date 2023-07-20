The July 7 Roanoke Times article about Pastor Tom McCracken, an independent candidate for the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, does a good job of refuting two of McCracken's claims, namely that our culture is protecting the LGBTQ+ community and persecuting Christians.

As the article points out, recent Supreme Court rulings have sided with self-professed Christian business owners against members of that community, and the exclusion of Christian observances from schools is not new: it goes back 61 years to a 1962 Supreme Court ruling that upheld the First Amendment separation of church and state.

The article also indicates that McCracken was being less than forthcoming when he distanced himself from Damon Gettier, the parent who accused teachers and staff at Glen Cove Elementary School of being sexual predators. McCracken had posted on Facebook that Gettier "stood in the gap for our children."

As for McCracken's other views quoted in the article, the reader must rely on context to connect them. When McCracken compares the LGBTQ+ community to Christians in that both believe they have acquired "a new identity," he would seem to be reaching out (however awkwardly and illogically) to gay and trans people. But the suggestion of commonality is undercut by his sense that our culture is "saying that if you are around one of these folks, you need to adapt. ... You need to change your worldview, so that you can protect, celebrate, and encourage these folks as well."

Evidently, he doesn't want to protect, celebrate and encourage "these folks." Which makes one wonder whether his congregation at CommUNITY Church in Salem "has a very diverse demographic," as he says.

Does its diversity extend to LGBTQ+? Like the evangelical community in general, McCracken uses the myth of Christian victimhood to shore up a bigoted and deeply un-Christian attitude toward actual victims, those subjected to condemnation, exclusion and violence because of their sexual or gender orientation.

H. Scott Butler, Blacksburg