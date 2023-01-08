Letter: McFarling made reader's day

I moved away from the area some 15 years ago, but I continued to read the paper to follow my beloved Hokies and to catch Aaron McFarling’s latest column.

Weaving together wit, humor, charm, insight and history — all with the right dose of perspective — McFarling was a master storyteller who always got to the heart of the players and teams he covered. His departure leaves an unfillable hole in The Roanoke Times and Southwest Virginia. Simply put, McFarling was a big-time star in the small Star City market. God bless you, McFarling. Morning cereal in Southwest Virginia won’t be the same without you.