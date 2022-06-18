Letter: McGuire has a commitment to serve

Although he is a Hokie, this Wahoo is excited to vote for Terry McGuire on June 21!

He is thoughtful, hard-working, dependable, and cares deeply about helping people and leaving the next generation a healthy environment. I am consistently impressed with his commitment to serving and bettering his community, and trust him to act with integrity and purpose. Roanoke City Council will benefit from his background in community organizing and his ability to bring people together.