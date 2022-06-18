Letter: McGuire will advance city's conservation momentum

When I was on Roanoke City Council in the 1990s, I advocated for protection of the Roanoke Valley’s natural resources and expansion of outdoor recreational opportunities based on a clean river and strong park and urban forestry programs. Terry McGuire, running for city council now, shares those interests. I would like to see Terry elected to council, to continue our city’s remarkable recent environmental protection track record.

Donating conservation easements on Carvins Cove and Mill Mountain, creating greenway trails along the Roanoke River and its tributaries, expanding the city’s parks and urban forestry programs, establishing a model stormwater management program, and helping a world-class water supply and waste treatment agency, as we did in the ’90s, was just a start. Terry wants to continue this conservation momentum by addressing related community needs such as sustainability, environmental justice and public health. With his Virginia Tech degree in urban policy and planning, he would bring welcome expertise in these areas to council. He wants to be a liaison between community groups and city leadership, and with neighboring jurisdictions recruit clean tech and renewable energy manufacturing employers who will provide good-paying jobs that contribute to a healthy and sustainable economy.