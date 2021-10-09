Letter: McNamara votes against his community

Over the summer the General Assembly convened for a special session to allocate funds received as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Families in the 8th District are still struggling to deal with the effect of the pandemic and the bill as passed includes crucial help, like: $11.5 million for teacher recruitment; $250 million for Rebuild VA, to assist businesses impacted by the pandemic; $75 million to support small businesses and tourism; and $41 million for bonuses to state police, sheriff offices, and Department of Corrections staff.

Here in the 8th House District, Del. Joe McNamara voted against the bill. He voted against teachers, against business owners, their employees and families. He voted against veterans and law enforcement. All of these are issues that, according to the delegate’s website, he supports.

What’s equally interesting, and disappointing to McNamara’s supporters is that the Republican’s candidate for attorney general, Jason Miyares, motioned to pass this bill and voted ‘yes’, yet McNamara voted ‘no’. A vote against this bill is a vote against the 8th District. And to vote against this bill while your own ticket seems to support it shows that, not only does McNamara not seem interested in supporting his constituents, he doesn’t even seem to support his own Republican ticket.