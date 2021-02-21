Letter: Media displays hypocrisy

I deplore very much the assault on our Capitol Building. Having said that, I need to ask why the media was so quick to condemn this action and yet praised the members of "Black Lives Matter" and "Antifa" in their rioting, destruction of private property, tearing down of statues, and assaults on innocent people. Where was the outrage in that?

The woman who was killed in the Capitol was identified as an unarmed veteran of the U.S. Air Force with 14 years service. Where is the public sympathy for her? Are we now going to have to go around wearing shirts and carrying signs saying "Veterans Lives Matter"?

I see no better example of hypocrisy and double standards than those displayed by our own media on this issue.

Dana Jackson, Fairlawn