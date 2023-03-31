I would like to respond to Seth Leonard’s letter “Media need to do more reporting on climate change” (March 9). The media report ad nauseum on climate change, mentioning it as often as possible, on any subject where climate might have a role. It is as if the media are trying to brainwash us. And indeed, they have been successful.

Hot days, cold days, storms and hurricanes have existed for eons; yet nowadays, each storm is seen as evidence of climate change. Yes, we have hit some new temperature records, barely above previous ones; the 1930s were also hot and dry.

Al Gore and his friends said snow would be a thing of the past, yet even Los Angeles got snow this year.

They said many places in the world would be underwater by now, but they aren’t. They proclaimed the last chance to save the planet — 10, 15, 20 years ago! (I collected quotes by climate zealots for the last 20 years that each of these years is our “last chance.”)

They said hurricanes would be stronger and more frequent. They have not been. They said the oceans were rising. Well, they are rising at the same rate they have been rising for 200 years, although sinking land in some places makes them appear to rise faster.

They changed from “global warming” to “climate change” so that any events would “prove” them right. That’s not how science works!

Data show that the earth is indeed warming gradually; that’s a good thing, because data also show that many more lives are lost by cold than by warmth.

Now the media is all in for “green” energy, which even liberal Michael Moore has admitted is not “green.” (Watch his free movie, "Planet of the Humans.") I like rooftop solar, but large-scale conversion to inefficient wind and solar and electric cars will cause deforestation, whale death, bird/bat death, and lots of extra mining — often involving child labor in Africa.

Want to reduce CO2? Go nuke! Planned economies such as Leonard suggests have historically resulted in bondage, poverty, misery and death.

Richard Gardner, Buena Vista