I do not see local news that often (so I could be wrong), but I contacted both WSLS and WDBJ7 about their coverage of global climate change. They seem to have produced very little on the subject, as has this newspaper.

Global climate change is obvious now to all. We see soaring high temperatures year-round, and get international news reports that flooding and famine are common in the global south, even among Christian nations.

CO2 emissions are the source. Heating and cooling our homes and buildings, heavy industry and vehicle emissions are the primary culprits of climate change. This can be relieved by utilizing renewable energy such as solar power towers, solar panels, wind generators and tidal generators on the coast, etc.

Why don't we switch now? Because we do not live in a planned economy, and thus fossil fuel companies will not switch until it is profitable. And the local media is tied in with national media, which is in cahoots with the fossil fuel industry .

Meanwhile, the entire earth is cooking like the frog in the pot of water, incrementally reaching a boiling point of extinction for the human race worldwide. We are 5% of the global population, producing 25% of global CO2 emissions. We need to switch, now.

We are cooking the planet because of a defect in our economic system: the profit motive. Wouldn't it be common sense to conduct business differently rather than die collectively?

Let's see some reports about the facts of climate change in our local media so that we can vote responsibly in our elections. And we need to petition companies like AEP (the parent company of Appalachian Power Co. now heavily using coal) to switch, and boycott AEP by turning off our thermostats in the summer (except the young and elderly).

Seth Leonard, Christiansburg