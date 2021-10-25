 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Media should be unbiased

Letter: Media should be unbiased

{{featured_button_text}}

Mike Allen's article "Election one for history books" on Oct. 11 seems to me an attempt to sway voters based on the color of one's skin. Why was it necessary to characterize each candidate by their skin color? What relevance could that have other than to polarize voters? Was it to sway a voter away from a Black candidate or a White candidate and to vote based on color? Is this playing the "race card"?

The color photos were the icing on the racial cake. Race, color and creed should not matter; character and qualification should. There seems to be no true journalism where tough questions are asked and the light is shined into the dark corners to uncover information and then painstakingly verify what is found — not relying on the internet or Twitter. The media should be source of unbiased factual information so that the public is informed and left to make their own conclusions without being swayed.

Suzanne Osborne, Roanoke

 

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: You can ask

Yesterday I innocently sat down in the dentist's chair for a routine cleaning and turned to my nice hygienist asking, "are you vaccinated?" Sh…

Letters

Letter: How naive was I?

In reading The Roanoke Times article of Oct. 9 ("Failure faces redistricting panel") about the failure of the Virginia redistricting commissio…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert