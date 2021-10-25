Letter: Media should be unbiased

Mike Allen's article "Election one for history books" on Oct. 11 seems to me an attempt to sway voters based on the color of one's skin. Why was it necessary to characterize each candidate by their skin color? What relevance could that have other than to polarize voters? Was it to sway a voter away from a Black candidate or a White candidate and to vote based on color? Is this playing the "race card"?

The color photos were the icing on the racial cake. Race, color and creed should not matter; character and qualification should. There seems to be no true journalism where tough questions are asked and the light is shined into the dark corners to uncover information and then painstakingly verify what is found — not relying on the internet or Twitter. The media should be source of unbiased factual information so that the public is informed and left to make their own conclusions without being swayed.