Letter: Mendenhall's future

The humiliatingly pathetic performance by the UVA football team against Virginia Tech Dec. 12 in Blacksburg requires the UVA athletic department and its supporters to seriously evaluate Head Coach Bronco Mendenhall’s results after five seasons in Charlottesville. He was recruited to UVA in 2015 after a very successful record at BYU. UVA had not had a successful head football coach since George Welsh retired in 2000 and Mendenhall was tasked with building an outstanding football program whose teams would compete at a high level and bring back pride to the UVA fan base. His annual salary is somewhere in excess of $3.4 million. How has Bronco done thus far? It is clear that he is a well-liked, warm, wonderful, intelligent, generous, innovative gentleman who has recruited a number of outstanding football players to his program. BUT have his teams met the performance standards mentioned above? In only one of his five seasons, 2019, did his team win more ACC games than it lost. He has lost to his primary rival, Virginia Tech, four of his five seasons with this year’s team losing badly to a mediocre VT team.