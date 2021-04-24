Letter: Mental health crisis

I am responding to Sheriff Partin and the other regional law enforcement officers on the article and news conference on March 31.

Yes there is a mental health crisis especially in obtaining a psychiatric bed when needed for emergency treatment.

This is nothing new and has been a problem for decades. I am the retired executive director of New River Valley Community Services and know what a problem this has been for the patient in need, local law enforcement, hospital staff and the mental health emergency services clinicians who are stuck in the middle trying to obtain an appropriate bed.

There is a problem on the front end, with not enough beds and on the back end with delayed discharges because there is not enough adequate and safe housing to discharge to.

Virginia continually ranks in the bottom quarter of funding for community mental health services and 52% of the national average for funding.

We are ranked around 39th in access to care. Our legislature has provided “down payments” in funding when there has been a public crisis but has never actually come through with the ongoing funding needed.

Sheriff Partin’s comments about our local delegate, Chris Hurst, were certainly not accurate.