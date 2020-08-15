You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Message is being lost
Letter: Message is being lost

Right to Life protesters (as some have logically suggested), should relocate several blocks away from any federal properties to remove the excuse for deploying federal troops.

LOCAL police should secure the protest area and permit no entrance without inspecting persons for any projectiles, explosive or incendiary materials. Anyone attempting to damage property should be quickly intercepted and arrested. Local police should not stupidly stand by and allow such vandalism.

All should be required to wear a mask. The Right to Life message is being lost when lawless acts, (possibly by outside agitators), incite violence which plays into the hands of an administration apparently determined to convince the public that the movement incites anarchy mandating federal intervention. It’s high time for state and local administrators to get their acts together.

TED ELLMORE

BLACKSBURG

