Several cities in the U.S., including Roanoke, are dealing with serious crime issues (murders, vicious attacks, smash and grab thefts). Recently, the mayor went public and requested community input on how to deal with all of the crime, especially gun violence.

My suggestion is for all of the churches in the U.S. and especially in Roanoke to post the Ten Commandments on their church sign and highlight "Thou Shalt Not Kill" (Exodus 20:13) and "Thou Shalt Not Steal" (Exodus 20:15). This would send a strong message to the community.

The outdoor church signs would have to be illuminated either by a fixed spotlight or an inexpensive solar yard light to best emphasize the message. Hopefully, this would stop some people in their tracks as these criminals like to roam at night.

"Men (mankind) love darkness because their deeds are evil" (John 3:19).

Remember, the Ten Commandments have been removed from public schools since 1980.

Graham N. Sword, Moneta