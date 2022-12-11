Letter: Methinks that methane comes from us too

Regarding the Dec. 4 article on front page, above the fold, to the right: "Tackling methane emissions in SW Va."

Last count there are about 8 billion people and who knows how many other living creatures existing on Earth that generate methane on Earth. So, the real question: is it the methane from natural gas lines or living creatures that is causing the increase?

There are some who place the blame on agriculture for the additional methane, forgetting humans also produce methane. Ever hear of lighting your butt on fire during a certain bodily function?

Then there all those sewer vents on buildings that allow methane in the sewer systems to escape. Then the older sewer treatment plants that do not capture methane for heating.

Albert Shumate, Dublin