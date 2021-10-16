Letter: Military is acting contrary to traditional American values

Our withdrawal from Afghanistan was a disaster, and the fact that we left American citizens behind is shameful. Willfully leaving American citizens behind in a terrorist controlled country as we cut and ran is contrary to traditional American values.

As a Marine in the 1960s we had a creed that we never left our fallen and wounded on the battlefield. Likewise as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force we had the comfort of knowing that if we went down behind enemy lines pararescue (PJs) would risk all to get us out.

I can remember a time not long ago when our country would deploy eight SEALs deep into Africa to rescue one missionary held by terrorists. Times have changed with Afghanistan. Saving Americans is now predicated on a cost/analysis assessment. I don't have a lot of respect for our military generals in Washington. They should be wearing suits and not uniforms as they act more like politicians than military leaders. It would be nice if we had a few modern day Chesty Pullers and Hap Arnolds in our military.

Winfred Garst, Blacksburg