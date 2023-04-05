I just read the commentary piece titled “Militia not making Bedford County residents feel safer” submitted by Donna StClair, published March 26 in The Roanoke Times. I know a little bit about Ms. StClair and I can confidently say that we would be on opposite sides of many issues, particularly gun control.

Nonetheless, her commentary inadvertently calls attention to an ironic contrast between Ms. StClair, a female septuagenarian, and the members of the armed militia of Bedford. She has no concern about owning her belief in public. The Bedford Militia members, on the other hand, prefer to shroud themselves behind a veil of anonymity.

The contrast brings to mind the book “Reformer or Terrorist” in which author Abhijit Naskar stated: “The difference between a vigilante and a reformer is that a vigilante with their half-baked and insecure notions of justice feels compelled to hide their identity, whereas a reformer has nothing to hide, for a reformer knows, no lasting reform can be brought through anonymity.”

Keith Franklin, Roanoke