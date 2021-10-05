 Skip to main content
Letter: Mind your own business

In response to the Sept. 25 letter: "Governor of Texas gives pro-lifers hope." What these people fail to understand is that ... It is none of your business.

You're opposed to abortion, fine.

Apply that to your own life, but regarding others ... It is none of your business.

You feel it's your obligation as a good Christian to oppose abortion. Fine, but remember what Jesus said about judging not lest ye be judged, to be less concerned about the mote in your neighbor's eye and more concerned about the beam in your own.

Basically, mind your own business.

Stratton Wayne St Clair, Roanoke

 

