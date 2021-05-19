Letter: Minnix sounds like many white Americans

In answering his own question, "Do black lives really matter?" (May 3 commentary) Fuzzy Minnix says, "before you call me a Grand Dragon from the Ku Klux Klan or the world’s biggest racist," the answer is yes, they do. But a person doesn't have to be either of those things to harbor racist sentiments.
Minnix goes on to say that "there has always been racism and always will be because some whites will always hate Blacks, and some Blacks will always hate whites." This reduces racism to a matter of temperament in people of any race, overlooking the legitimate grievances of Black Americans concerning, among other things, treatment by the police.
He falsely suggests that the Black Lives Matter protests devolved into riots, first by asking a rhetorical question --"Why do peaceful protests suddenly become a riot? -- and later by putting quotes around "peaceful protests," as if this characterization is a lie.
According to mainstream news sources, 15 to 26 million people in the U.S. participated in the demonstrations, 93% of which were entirely peaceful. Moreover, the violence was often committed by police or counter-protesters against the protesters.
Having discredited the protests, Minnix then disparages Black protesters, however peaceful. He misinterprets the BLM slogan to mean that Black people see themselves as special: "But are they the only lives that matter?"
The point of BLM, obviously, is that Black people's lives matter TOO. He says that "of all races, none has ever suffered the way the Native Americans did," meaning, it seems, that not only are Black people unremarkable in their suffering, but they have suffered less than Native Americans and so should stop their complaining.
And finally, he condemns Black people as hypocrites for saying Black Lives Matter but not protesting the taking of Black lives through abortion (a wide swing, since this criticism applies to people of every race).
No, Minnix doesn't sound like a Grand Dragon. But in describing millions of Black people as self-absorbed, whiny, and hypocritical, and reducing their desire for justice and fairness to "a big truck load of male bovine excretion," he sounds like too many white Americans who mistake their prejudice for the moral high ground.
H. Scott Butler, Blacksburg