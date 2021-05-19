Letter: Minnix sounds like many white Americans

In answering his own question, "Do black lives really matter?" (May 3 commentary) Fuzzy Minnix says, "before you call me a Grand Dragon from the Ku Klux Klan or the world’s biggest racist," the answer is yes, they do. But a person doesn't have to be either of those things to harbor racist sentiments.

Minnix goes on to say that "there has always been racism and always will be because some whites will always hate Blacks, and some Blacks will always hate whites." This reduces racism to a matter of temperament in people of any race, overlooking the legitimate grievances of Black Americans concerning, among other things, treatment by the police.

He falsely suggests that the Black Lives Matter protests devolved into riots, first by asking a rhetorical question --"Why do peaceful protests suddenly become a riot? -- and later by putting quotes around "peaceful protests," as if this characterization is a lie.

According to mainstream news sources, 15 to 26 million people in the U.S. participated in the demonstrations, 93% of which were entirely peaceful. Moreover, the violence was often committed by police or counter-protesters against the protesters.