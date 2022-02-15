Letter: Misinformation has consequences

Recently a PETA calendar was left at my workplace. It had a story in it about a misinformed farmer.

He was about to destroy 150 chickens because he thought they might spread COVID-19. All 150 chickens were rescued.

Misinformation can have serious consequences.

Our governor seems to think that the pandemic is over. He also thinks it is a good idea to freeze the minimum wage. Some of the hardest-hit people by the pandemic have been minimum wage earners. A living wage would help them recover some.

There is one sector of our population that also is very vulnerable. When we have a vaccine for very young children, I hope parents take advantage of it. My children are grown, but I know I would want to protect them any way I was able. I'd get them vaccinated. I have three shots. I'm OK. I trust the science.

Francis Mathews, Radford