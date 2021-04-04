Letter: Misinformation

How can Trump expect to put a spin on his misdeeds if he doesn't have a presidential press secretary? Republicans are trying to spread tall tales about the Jan. 6 riot/insurrection. It is not the same as having someone like Kellyanne doing the misdeed. He managed to give a huge tax break to the rich. That didn't need to be spun. His followers revere the rich and believe in trickle-down economics. However, ridiculing a person with a disability had to be spun or ignored. Doing away with regulations was also popular. The ugly facts had to be ignored, but they were underreported. His followers thought that doing away with all regulations was a good thing.