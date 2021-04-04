Letter: Misinformation

How can Trump expect to put a spin on his misdeeds if he doesn't have a presidential press secretary? Republicans are trying to spread tall tales about the Jan. 6 riot/insurrection. It is not the same as having someone like Kellyanne doing the misdeed. He managed to give a huge tax break to the rich. That didn't need to be spun. His followers revere the rich and believe in trickle-down economics. However, ridiculing a person with a disability had to be spun or ignored. Doing away with regulations was also popular. The ugly facts had to be ignored, but they were underreported. His followers thought that doing away with all regulations was a good thing.
In addition to losing his bully pulpit spokesperson, he has made some enemies and I imagine some very disillusioned people. Pence, his supremely loyal vice president, was thrown under the bus for a lie that Trump pushed upon his followers. Pence did not have the power to nullify the voter verification process. The shouts of "kill Pence" had to be rather disconcerting. Then there were all the people he fired. Last, but not least, are his enemies list of Republicans who stood up for the truth about the Jan. 6 assault. I don't miss Kellyanne. I'm glad we have a decent president and the truth matters.
Francis Mathews, Radford