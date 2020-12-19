Letter: Mitch McConnell is proponent of defunding police

Has anybody noticed that Rep. Mitch McConnell is one of the country’s biggest proponents of defunding the police? After all, his explanation for not putting the bipartisan bicameral COVID-19 relief bill up for a vote is he refuses to provide relief to struggling state and local governments. Guess what folks – if the state and local governments run out of money, they will be defunding the police.
Carla Slebodnick, Blacksburg
