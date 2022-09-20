Letter: Miyares is wasting his time

Don't you love it when Republicans attempt to govern: everything from building an impossible wall, to minding women's personal reproductive choices, to finding the elusive Bigfoot of election fraud.

Somebody should tell Attorney General Jason Miyares that he's off on a monster hunt with his newly appointed group of 20 lawyers and investigators who will make up his newly formed "election integrity unit." Baloney.

Since 2007 there have been just 18 individuals prosecuted in Virginia for election fraud. That's less than one person per year. The vast majority were identified as Republicans or "conservatives." (Source: https://www.heritage.org/voterfraud-print/search?state=VA). Collectively, these absconded votes don't amount to enough to change the outcome of a small town's race for dog catcher.

Virginia's elections have always been rooted in integrity, long before anyone ever heard of Jason Miyares. When he is blessedly gone from the Virginia scene, we will still enjoy the same solid voting system that we have always had — no matter how hard he tries to fiddle with it.

Election fraud is a myth. Just like Bigfoot. Bust the myth. Vote for Democrats.

Donna StClair, Forest