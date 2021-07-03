Letter: MLK Jr.'s dream has been turned on its head

MLK Jr.’s famous dream that the day will come when we judge each other by our character and not by the color of our skin has been turned on its head!

Enter the sheer lunacy called Critical Race Theory (CRT). At the very core of this mutated ideology is the demand that if your skin is white, you are intrinsically an oppressor and are perpetrating systemic racism.

Anyone who disagrees with this premise is simply a racist needing re-educating. CRT trashes the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by cutting at the very root of equality and justice.

Divinity treats us all alike. God has created ALL human beings equally with the same privileges period (a very common sense matter unless you subscribe to CRT which seeks to establish the very evil it claims to eradicate). The immense progress this country has made in race relations is rapidly on track to be obliterated if CRT is left unchecked.

Make no mistake, CRT advocates are spread throughout our education system in Virginia and they have been given the green light from Richmond to covertly administer this poison to our children. Parents: be vigilant, educate yourselves, push back - your children’s hearts and minds are under attack.