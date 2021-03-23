Letter: Mob vs. 'shining city on a hill'

I find disquieting similarities between these two events in American history that took place 183 years apart:
• From the Journal of the American Revolution: “In 1838, the second meeting of the Antislavery Convention of American Women, gathered in Philadelphia at the newly built Pennsylvania Hall, was attacked by a mob. The mob burned down the hall, as well as setting a shelter for Black orphans on fire and damaging a Black church. Pennsylvania Hall was open only three days when it fell. Pennsylvania Blacks were disenfranchised in the revised state Constitution that year.”
• From today’s Wikipedia: “The storming of the United States Capitol was a riot and violent attack against the 117th United States Congress at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Part of the 2020–21 U.S. election protests, it was carried out by a mob of supporters of Donald Trump, the 45th U.S. president, in a failed attempt to overturn his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. The Capitol was placed under lockdown while lawmakers were evacuated. Five people died from the event, while more than 140 were injured.”
This juxtaposition reminds me of the old expression, “The more things change, the more they stay the same,” and brings to mind our Nation’s goal of social progress that includes equality, inclusion, personal freedom, safety, and an enabling political environment. As a Nation, it seems we still have a way to go to become that “shining city of a hill” referred to by President Ronald Reagan in his 1989 presidential farewell address:
“I've spoken of the shining city all my political life, but I don't know if I ever quite communicated what I saw when I said it. But in my mind it was a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, wind-swept, God-blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace; a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity. And if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here. That's how I saw it, and see it still.”
Despite the setbacks, let’s keep working toward that shining city of harmony and peace.
Rupert Cutler, Roanoke