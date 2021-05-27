Letter: Montgomery County primary offers a different kind of contest

As the June 8 primaries approach, Montgomery County District A is more active this year, as two Democrats are running in a heavily democratic district. Highly unusual is the intensity of the incumbent’s opponent’s campaign.
Running against 54 year-old incumbent Sara Bohn is 21-year-old Liam Watson. Both are different in what they bring to the contest, with Watson stressing a “new passion and moral leadership” approach.
Watson graduated from college in May 2020 with a bachelor’s in government and religious studies. He is a church administrative assistant.
Bohn, however, is a certified financial planner with an MBA and 31 years’ experience in engineering and financial planning. She also taught high school math and a course at Virginia Tech.
With respect to public service and governmental positions held, Watson again comes up short, despite his exaggerated claims. Watson’s only involvement is as a one hour per month volunteer position on the county Parks and Recreation Commission.
Bohn, however, was vice-chair of the Board of Supervisors in 2020, and presently serves on the Planning Commission, Public Service Authority, Metropolitan Planning Organization, and is the School Board Liaison.
Watson has actually lived full-time (as an adult) in District A only about a year, while Bohn has for 27 years. His website reflects this deficiency by focusing only on county-wide issues.
Watson’s “campaign platform” echoes current Board priorities and concerns, but his solutions are naïve or erroneous and would likely be impossible to implement due to the limitations imposed by the Dillon Rule and other restrictions. Given her experience, Bohn’s are informed and viable. Furthermore, and perhaps most important, is that the Board of Supervisors is made up of four Republicans and three Democrats. They range in age from early 40s to 70, a range that Watson considers “old.” Should Watson be elected, he would have to face the strong and informed agendas of different political and social ideologies with very little experience in how to negotiate among them. His learning curve would be more a vertical line and his ability to get his agenda implemented nearly impossible.
Bohn is clearly the better candidate.
Anita Puckett, Blacksburg