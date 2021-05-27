Letter: Montgomery County primary offers a different kind of contest

Watson’s “campaign platform” echoes current Board priorities and concerns, but his solutions are naïve or erroneous and would likely be impossible to implement due to the limitations imposed by the Dillon Rule and other restrictions. Given her experience, Bohn’s are informed and viable. Furthermore, and perhaps most important, is that the Board of Supervisors is made up of four Republicans and three Democrats. They range in age from early 40s to 70, a range that Watson considers “old.” Should Watson be elected, he would have to face the strong and informed agendas of different political and social ideologies with very little experience in how to negotiate among them. His learning curve would be more a vertical line and his ability to get his agenda implemented nearly impossible.