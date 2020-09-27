Letter: Montgomery County supports ACCE

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In early March the Montgomery County Race for ACCE (Access to Community College) Steering Committee was scheduled to meet about the upcoming second annual May Race for ACCE event. We had been quite successful the year before and excited about making this event bigger and better. Within hours we knew the live race could not happen with the COVID-19 health concerns in our community.

However, within days of announcing the event being postponed we had local community members and sponsors say we still want to support this wonderful ACCE program that provides funds for local MCPS high school students to attend New River Community College tuition free. Kelly McPherson jumped in and figured out how to make this event a virtual event. Erika Tolbert from NRCC set up everything that represented the college. Brenda Drake from MCPS jumped in to change the race’s webpage with all the updated information. People shared our information on social media and notes and letters were sent out asking for support.

Three months later our virtual Race for ACCE took place with $10,000 donated through sponsorships and 150 participants signed up to race over the August 7-9 weekend from across the country.