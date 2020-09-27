Letter: Montgomery County supports ACCE

In early March the Montgomery County Race for ACCE (Access to Community College) Steering Committee was scheduled to meet about the upcoming second annual May Race for ACCE event. We had been quite successful the year before and excited about making this event bigger and better. Within hours we knew the live race could not happen with the COVID-19 health concerns in our community.
However, within days of announcing the event being postponed we had local community members and sponsors say we still want to support this wonderful ACCE program that provides funds for local MCPS high school students to attend New River Community College tuition free. Kelly McPherson jumped in and figured out how to make this event a virtual event. Erika Tolbert from NRCC set up everything that represented the college. Brenda Drake from MCPS jumped in to change the race’s webpage with all the updated information. People shared our information on social media and notes and letters were sent out asking for support.
Three months later our virtual Race for ACCE took place with $10,000 donated through sponsorships and 150 participants signed up to race over the August 7-9 weekend from across the country.
A huge thanks to those who participated and to our local businesses and individuals who continue to understand the value of making college available debt-free so that students can graduate from NRCC prepared to join the workforce or transfer to a four-year university without college debt.
After the Montgomery County community jumped in and participated in this event, we raised $13,000. ACCE students will continue to benefit from community support for this program. In return, students will continue to provide many hours of community service (each student volunteers 80 hours each year) that benefits our schools and other public services.
Want to know more about the ACCE program that not only benefits Montgomery County students but students in Floyd County, Giles County, Pulaski County and Radford City? Contact Angie Covey at New River Community College.
Together we make a difference.
MARTHA ANN STALLINGS
CHAIR, RACE FOR ACCE
NRCC EDUCATION FOUNDATION BOARD MEMBER
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!