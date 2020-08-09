Letter: Monuments 2020

The political cartoon of June 29 shows a Black Lives Matter-shirted individual at a CIVIL WAR RE-ENACTMENT: Appomattox Court House, as he orders General Robert E. Lee to “Sign here, for REAL this time.”
It’s confused at best. General Lee signed surrender papers signifying the end of almost four years of Southern independence and unrelenting war waged by Federal forces. His soldiers begged Lee to let those who wanted to go into the hills and continue fighting. The General was adamant that the war was over and they were to be good citizens in their new country. They obeyed him as always, and the fighting stopped. The Southern soldiers walked home, rebuilt homes and barns, and as best they could, the Southland. When the Spanish-American War came, Southern men joined the fight alongside Yankees and did it again in World War I. In war, General Lee gave it his all; in peace he did the same.
The same-day editorial, “The museum we need,” puts a contemporary twist on early 20th century politics. Conservative Democrats “…set about erecting Confederate monuments, a visible reminder of who was really in charge now.” It seems that we are projecting our anti-Confederate hysteria on people, defeated militarily and economically, whose inscriptions give a different story. On the Confederate statue next to the Salem Court House are carved the words: “In Memory Of The Confederate Soldiers Of Roanoke County, 1861-1865. Love Makes Memory Eternal. Erected by the Southern Cross Chapter, U.D.C. (United Daughters of the Confederacy) Salem, Va. Also the Va. Div. Badge of the U.D.C. Erected June 3, 1910."
Forty-five years after the war ended, the women’s losses were still uppermost in their minds. 600,000-700,000 men were lost in that war. The South’s sparse population at that time could never absorb their losses, not to mention property destruction and loss of family land. Their hearts and treasure went into that statue bearing immeasurable sorrow. Honoring sorrow is what decent humans do.
GAIL TANSILL LAMBERT
ROANOKE
