Letter: Moon Reynolds record of success
Letter: Moon Reynolds record of success

I am pleased to endorse Stephanie Moon Reynolds for a seat on Roanoke City Council. For nearly four decades, I have taught at the university level, conducted management research, and written journal articles/newspaper commentary outlining why both efficiency and ethics are co-equal determinants of public managerial success. As a public steward, the manager’s division must be run in both an efficient manner (since taxpayer dollars are being spent) and also in an ethical fashion because of multiple stakeholder demands. If I were writing a case study on an outstanding public manager for either my undergraduate or graduate students, Stephanie Moon Reynolds would be featured for her successful 13 years of public stewardship as Roanoke City Clerk.

Stephanie worked a total of 40 years for the City of Roanoke before retiring last December. She is an experienced public servant who understands management processes and how to get policy initiatives on the public policy agenda. Stephanie is visionary, principled, and leads with conviction. She will bring these personal traits – along with invaluable administrative experience - - to Roanoke City Council.

Stephanie Moon Reynolds is intelligent, personable, and highly motivated. Additionally, she is a unifier who will be able to mediate between disparate political voices on City Council and also between council and citizens. If you want a City Council member who can bring people together and get substantive policies implemented, vote for Stephanie Moon Reynolds on Nov 3.

REGINALD SHAREEF

ROANOKE

