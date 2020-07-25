Letter: More people should not wear masks

In response to Dan Casey's article "Lack of masks puzzling," (June 30) I just want to say that it’s really not puzzling at all. Anyone with two or more brain cells knows this whole corona fiasco is nothing but an attempt by the Democrat party to get Trump out of office.
They don’t have a candidate who can even come close to matching Trump in any category so they are forced to resort to childish tactics. I feel sure Mr. Casey is a staunch member of the Communist party and he can’t stand the thought of Trump being in office another four years.
Writing articles like this probably makes him feel like he’s doing his part to get rid of Trump, but the fact is masks do nothing to prevent the spread of anything. Instead they promote fear, which is what the Democratic Party has always been fueled by. I hope even more people push back against this corona nonsense and people like Mr. Casey by not wearing masks.
JASON DANIELS
SALEM
