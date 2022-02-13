Letter: More time for Skynyrd

I love Spotify. With Spotify and a Bluetooth speaker, it is lots of fun to play DJ.
I had several Neil Young songs on my Spotify list. But Neil told Spotify to get rid of Joe Rogan or he would leave. I had never listened to Joe but evidently there were some unpopular/untrue opinions expressed on Joe’s podcast, according to Neil. So Neil departed, which is, of course, his right.
This nanny state, cancel culture, my-way-or-the-highway mentality seems to be the norm now. In reality, exposure to all opinions, even incorrect ones, tends to solidify the truth.
I guess I will have more time to listen to Joe and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
Charles Rowe, Wirtz