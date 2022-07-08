Letter: More ways than one to be pro-life

The extreme "Christian" Right seems to be trying to turn the U.S. government into a biblical caliphate.

The Bible itself is largely a stupendous text, worthy of the moniker The Good Book. In some cases, however, it is bigoted/racist, misogynist, homophobic, anti-witch (regardless of one's disposition), supports slavery, warlike, superstitious, intolerant of other religions, etc. The "Christian" Right is using these negative aspects of the Bible to fuel their predisposed hatred of others, and turn it into law. They are in fact anti-Christian, and to the degree of their hate and power, actually anti-Christs. Reflect on that.

In the Gospels there is no hint of this malevolence, that I know of. Hateful "Christians" probe the Old Testament and the epistles to find means to support their above foul ends, which they want to turn into law. They need to be called out on this, and the Bible needs to be addressed for what it is: good religious thought, but not the only "word." It is over 2,000 years old! We have evolved substantially in that time. There is a whole world of divine wisdom.

Recall that Christ wanted an end to Jewish law; only to love God, self and others.

I understand that "Christians" are often pro-life. I am pro-choice, but I applaud the enthusiasm to support life, however stringent. Go all the way. We should protect all land and life worldwide, as the Hopi do. An end to war, gun violence, violence to the environment, supporting vegetarianism ... all forms of violence. Ban global manufacture of guns and weapons of war.

The Hopi prophesy that a sister and brother will start the "new age" (Hotevilla p. 491, etc.). Let us simply begin the new age with nonviolence and love. These are good Christian values. Beware the "Christian" caliphate.

Seth Leonard, Christiansburg