Letter: Morgan Griffith failed us again

Morgan Griffith -- our US "Representative" in the 9th Congressional District of Virginia -- failed us. Again.

Legislation including $600 to help us with lower incomes survive this pandemic passed -- but Mr. Griffith voted NO, whining it was too long to read. President Trump said make it $2,000, which is what Progressives had been demanding for months. The US House including 44 Republicans, voted YES to $2,000. Mr. Griffith voted NO. You pay him more than $2,000 EVERY WEEK.

Then to the US Senate, clock ticking. Republican Mitch McConnell swore no vote despite 78% of all Americans of all political persuasions, the US House, a large majority of Senate Republicans and Democrats, and a Republican President saying YES. Independent US Senator Bernie Sanders promised he'd keep objecting to Mr. McConnell's refusal, forcing Senators to stay to the last day for the $2,000 vote. He did. But January 1, Virginia's Tim Kaine and Mark Warner helped the entire Senate's cave to Mr. McConnell, skipped the $2,000 fight, voted full speed to overriding the veto of the largest military budget in world history, went home, forgot us.

Time to exchange Mr. Griffith, Kaine, Warner for people who value US more than wealthy DONORS.

Thank you, Mr. Sanders, for fighting for the working class.