Letter: Morgan Griffith follows, not leads

We the people have great responsibility; democracy in the USA requires our participation. Electing persons to public office is one outcome. This freedom and right to elect representatives are central to protecting voting rights for every citizen.
Rep. Morgan Griffith’s voting record reveals that he follows but seldom leads. Recently, he relinquished his power by NOT voting for or against current legislation to support the economy in the midst of the viral pandemic. He supported the president’s veto on the National Defense Spending Act. The president objected, opposing renaming military bases; Mr. Griffith fails to understand the impact of systemic racism in our district and opportunities that lie ahead to enrich all of our lives.
Individual rights/responsibilities - Has Mr. Griffith, at any time, led his constituents to understand the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic? Will the death of his colleague, Ben Chafin, become a reason to lead his constituents to understand that our governor, Ralph Northam - a qualified medical professional, has consistently provided necessary guidelines to control the pandemic in Virginia? Mr. Griffith undervalues balanced efforts to make the 9th as safe as possible based on valued guidance from scientific advisors.
The 2020 election - When will Mr. Griffith lead us to value the outcome of a fair and decisive election? Many persons secured the safety and validity of this election. He expresses no gratitude for all who exercised the amazing right to vote nor affirms registrars and poll workers who assured a fair and accessible election.
The environment - Will Mr. Griffith lead constituents to understand that the impact of climate is not a partisan issue? An effective leader must inform constituents and support development of clean, sustainable sources of energy and effective regulations that ensure access to clean air and water. Mr. Griffith supported legislation to control opioid and drug abuse in the 9th District. He has opportunities to lead constituents toward understanding how best to contribute to our personal and our neighbor’s wellbeing – working for liberty and justice for all. With many opportunities missed, why have we entrusted Mr. Griffith to be our congressman?
John Hess, Christiansburg