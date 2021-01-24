Letter: Morgan Griffith follows, not leads

We the people have great responsibility; democracy in the USA requires our participation. Electing persons to public office is one outcome. This freedom and right to elect representatives are central to protecting voting rights for every citizen.

Rep. Morgan Griffith’s voting record reveals that he follows but seldom leads. Recently, he relinquished his power by NOT voting for or against current legislation to support the economy in the midst of the viral pandemic. He supported the president’s veto on the National Defense Spending Act. The president objected, opposing renaming military bases; Mr. Griffith fails to understand the impact of systemic racism in our district and opportunities that lie ahead to enrich all of our lives.

Individual rights/responsibilities - Has Mr. Griffith, at any time, led his constituents to understand the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic? Will the death of his colleague, Ben Chafin, become a reason to lead his constituents to understand that our governor, Ralph Northam - a qualified medical professional, has consistently provided necessary guidelines to control the pandemic in Virginia? Mr. Griffith undervalues balanced efforts to make the 9th as safe as possible based on valued guidance from scientific advisors.