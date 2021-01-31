 Skip to main content
Letter: Morgan Griffith has no shame
Letter: Morgan Griffith has no shame

Susan Olivier’s letter, "Shame on you, Morgan Griffith" (Jan. 3) said it very well. Morgan Griffith should be ashamed, but he won’t be. He has demonstrated repeatedly that he is a toady to his Idol, and will do anything he is asked of.

Further, in the past he has violated his oath of office by swearing an oath to Grover Norquist’s Americans for Tax Reform, to never ever raise taxes, regardless of the circumstances of our country. That is clearly in violation of his oath of office to protect and preserve our country and our Constitution.

He has sought to justify his participation in the seditious coup being attempted by Trump by suggesting that he is only defending the proper legal measures to assure that his defeat by Joe Biden was fair and not corrupted. Yet, asking the courts, including the US Supreme Court, to set aside hundreds of thousands of legal votes, was clearly illegal. They attempted it anyway, hoping to find similarly corrupt judges who would rule in their favor. Griffith revealed his disdain for democracy at worst and at best revealed that he is not much as an attorney, who should have known better. No, he has no shame.

George McDowell, Christiansburg

 

