Letter: Morgan Griffith is on the wrong side of history

Morgan Griffith called my house for a town hall. I pressed "0" to ask a question but didn’t get to do so. So publicly I would like my question answered. Mr. Griffith, why did you vote not to certify the election of Joe Biden on January 6th? I read your answer in February. And what I read was that you were challenging other states election officials in their duty in their state elections process. Many who are Republicans that voted for Trump. Many MORE cases in states challenging election officials that were dismissed with rulings that there was no wrongdoing and not enough fraud to swing the election. Why are you playing this dangerous game with our democracy, joining those trying to overthrow our republic?

Why are you trying to push taking away the rights of voters, elected and appointed election officials to determine winners of elections and trying to give that power to the state legislatures? After more than 60 judges (some appointed by Trump) ruled on court cases challenging the election, and state "fraud-its" that were all for nothing but dissension based on bogus claims, I’m calling you out for the actions you took on January 6th.