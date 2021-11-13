Letter: Morgan Griffith is on the wrong side of history

Morgan Griffith called my house for a town hall. I pressed "0" to ask a question but didn’t get to do so. So publicly I would like my question answered. Mr. Griffith, why did you vote not to certify the election of Joe Biden on January 6th? I read your answer in February. And what I read was that you were challenging other states election officials in their duty in their state elections process. Many who are Republicans that voted for Trump. Many MORE cases in states challenging election officials that were dismissed with rulings that there was no wrongdoing and not enough fraud to swing the election. Why are you playing this dangerous game with our democracy, joining those trying to overthrow our republic?
Why are you trying to push taking away the rights of voters, elected and appointed election officials to determine winners of elections and trying to give that power to the state legislatures? After more than 60 judges (some appointed by Trump) ruled on court cases challenging the election, and state "fraud-its" that were all for nothing but dissension based on bogus claims, I’m calling you out for the actions you took on January 6th.
If the coup had succeeded, that would have been bad enough. But this new harebrained scheme and twisting of how elections work, voiding the actions of local and state election officials and giving the power to determine who wins an election to biased legislatures, you are deliberately taking away the voting rights of every citizen and making the Constitution null and void.
I’m a 12th generation Appalachian. I’m a Virginian tracing my lineage back to the 1600s right here in this state. My ancestors and kin have fought in every war this country has been in. You say your roots run deep. I keep wondering if you are kin to the Griffith that was a Tory during the Revolutionary War, who caused divided loyalties in southwest and caused a grandfather of mine to follow him. My grandfather ended up losing his property and spent 18 months in a Staunton prison. Is history repeating itself?
Denise Smith, Rocky Gap