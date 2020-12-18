 Skip to main content
Letter: Morgan Griffith should be ashamed
Letter: Morgan Griffith should be ashamed

To Representative Griffith,

Surely you know that Donald Trump's refusal to recognize the results of the election is an attempt to subvert democracy. Surely you know that Trump's claims of widespread voter fraud have been struck down in more than 30 federal courts (by many Republican-appointed judges). Surely you know that in rural southwestern Virginia it is unlikely that you will ever lose your congressional seat. Therefore, your silent complicity in Trump's denial of reality is both cowardly and dishonorable. You should be ashamed.

Jeff Saperstein, Radford

 

