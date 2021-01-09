 Skip to main content
Letter: Morgan Griffith was duped
In November voters across the country cast their votes for our next president. Biden received over seven million more votes from Americans than Trump to be our next president. Normally we and the world would have known the results within 24 to 48 hours of the election, but not this time. Too many SYCOPHANTS refused to believe their false idol had crumbled into a noisy pile of dust.

AND, for whatever reason, many partisan elected officials were duped by the LOSER, Donald Trump, into believing he still had a chance to a second term in office.

In particular I refer to my representative, Morgan Griffith, who has not replied to several emails asking about his recognition of Biden as the winner of the election. Today he endorsed (but did not join, a legal maneuver mostly only lawyers understand) the Texas Supreme Court case against other states. Other states confirmed that Biden won the election, thus trampling on Texan’s rights to free speech! And Griffith endorsed this nonsense.

Given the thorough analysis of the media there is no question that Biden won the election. But blind, indebted, duped lawyers like Griffith continue to kowtow to a lost cause.

Would you hire a lawyer like Griffith who according to Wikipedia specializes in traffic and DUI cases to represent us in Congress? Two more years and we can elect a more intelligent and in-tune to the public congressman. Someone who does not worship fake idols.

Ernie Bentley, Pilot

 

