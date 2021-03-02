Letter: Morgan Griffith's epiphany

In his Jan. 11 e-letter to his constituents, 9th District Rep. Morgan Griffith stated: “I also consider it my duty to conduct rigorous oversight of any Administration to ensure it upholds the Constitution and carries out the laws we enact.”

What? Did he suddenly have an epiphany? That “duty” was not part of his agenda throughout the Trump Administration.

Long before Donald Trump spurred followers to storm the Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of a legitimately conducted election, he was violating the Constitution and laws enacted by the U.S. Congress left and right, all without a peep from our congressman.

Among the laws Trump violated were the Impoundment Control Act, federal election laws, and the foreign emoluments clause (a provision of Article I of the U.S. Constitution), some of them more than once. I don’t recall hearing Griffith rebuke Trump for these or other illegal actions of the president a single time.