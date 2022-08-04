Letter: Most not in favor of narrowing Williamson Road

Regarding the recent article on changing Williamson Road to only two lanes, I know of no one who lives near or drives on it who is in favor or restricting lanes. This includes friends or strangers who have spoken on this subject.

The "no road diet" signs have been out and visible for two to three years in front of many businesses who are firmly against it.

Consider the waste of money and the congestion redoing the road would cause. And what happens when there is a wreck or stalled vehicle in one of the lanes? Traffic would be backed up as far as the eye could see!

During morning and evening rush hours traffic backs up in some places, and if it were not for two lanes in each direction it would be ridiculous as would the cost of maintenance and mowing, as well as the way mowing causes some backup of traffic when lanes are blocked.

Should we spend money to help those on bicycles to restrict lanes? I am not against bicycles, but there are not really that many using the road to travel compared to the thousands of cars that travel it and use the four lanes.

Regardless of the road, if you are on a bicycle in heavy traffic, maybe one should consider using a neighborhood or less congested road to travel and hopefully not get run over. Let’s use some common sense here and really listen to the vast majority of the residents of Roanoke.

Ronald Bailey, Roanoke