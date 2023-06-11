Each year, two cycling events are held in the New River Valley.

One is the Wilderness Road Ride, a scenic and historic adventure that follows part of Daniel Boone’s Wilderness Road. This year more than 200 cyclists participated in this recreational ride on paved roads.

The other event is the Ride of Silence-NRV, an 8-mile, Radford Police-escorted ride through the city of Radford and on the Riverway bikeway/walkway. The purpose of the Ride of Silence is to honor and remember those killed or injured on public roadways while cycling.

So far this year in Virginia, there have been 160 bicycle-involved crashes on Virginia roads, which has led to the death of nine cyclists. That is more than twice as many, a 125% increase, as at the same time one year ago.

How frightening and infuriating, therefore, to have an individual post on a public site that he would "give 10 points for every cyclist run off the road." Thankfully, the post was reported as promoting violence and it has subsequently been removed.

Given that 52 million people in the U.S. ride bicycles, mostly for recreation but with an increasing number for bike commuting, it is imperative that we raise awareness, follow the laws, and share the road. It is also imperative that we call out folks who promote this type of behavior.

Never forget that it could be your loved who is injured or killed, but whether friend or stranger, any death on the road is a tragedy.

Laurie Buchwald, Radford